Intel finally takes the covers off its 10nm Ice Lake laptop processors

HELL MUST HAVE FROZEN OVER, as not only is Boris Johnson Prime Minster, but Intel has finally, FINALLY, launched its first 10-nanometre 'Ice Lake' processors.

After years of delays and refreshes to the 14nm process node, Intel took the covers off the snappily-named U-series Core i7-1068G7 alongside 10 other tenth-generation 10nm laptop-grade processors.

The former chip comes with four cores and eight threads, 8MB of cache, and a base clock speed of 2.3GHz that clocks all the way up to 4.1GHz on a single core. Graphics come in the form of the Gen 11 Iris Pro with 64 "execution units", meaning it'll have a boost in pixel-pushing prowess over previous Core U i7 chips. All that's packed up in a thermal design power of 28W.

The rest of the tenth-generation Core U line-up consists of the chips with quad-core, octa-thread configurations, only with slower clock speeds, a decreased cache for the Core i5 and Core i3 chips, and a nominal TDP of 15W. The Core i3-1000G1 is the only chips to have a dual-core, quad-thread configuration.

Intel also revealed the Y-Series take on the tenth-gen Core chips, with the Core i7-1060G7 ruling the roost. This is also a four-core, eight-thread processor with the same Iris Pro graphics and 8MB of cache. But its TDP runs from 9W to 12W, and clock speeds start at 1GHz and crank up to 3.8GHz on a single core.

Again, like the U-Series, the Y-Series has Core i5 and Core i3 takes to go alongside the Core i7, with the Core i3-1000G4 and Core i3-1000G1 offering two cores and four threads, with less cache to boot.

On paper, both series of chips don't exactly set the world of laptop CPUs alight. But core counts and clock speeds don't always translate into real-world performance, and the efficiency gains Intel is likely to have made could promise much better battery life for laptops that will use the chips; some 35 laptops are expected to pop up with Ice Lake chips before the end of the year.

It's early days, but we expect the Ice Lake processors will offer a decent lift in performance over previous U and Y-Series chips, as well as more efficient power consumption. And we're hoping graphical performance is a good step up as well, though we doubt the Gen 11 Iris Pro will beat a modern discreet laptop-grade GPU.

Intel gave us no clue as to when 10nm desktop chips are to be expected, but all the rumours thus far have them down as still being some way off.

But at least the first 10nm Core chips are ready to be released, making Intel's Core family look a bit more interesting than it has over the past few years. µ