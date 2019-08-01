Intel says it's flogging tech to Huawei as US eases ban

INTEL IS GETTING its bits back inside Huawei, confirming that it's been selling tech to the Chinese company after the US trade ban eased up a little.

Intel's CEO Bob Swan told CNBC it's been flogging things to Huawei in the second quarter of the year, after figuring out what products it could sell that fell "within the rules of the law" and didn't fly in the face of Trump's trade ban.

Swan said Intel has applied for a license to sell "general-purpose compute" products to Huawei as well, but when that licence will be granted by the US hasn't been made clear. But if it is granted, the licence will open the gates for Intel to sell more stuff to Huawei.

Swan isn't concerned this will result in Chinese government spies going on a rampant snooping spree and put Yanks at a risk from China.

"For the most part, if you look at the lion's share of what we ship into China generally, but into Huawei who's a large customer of ours, it's general purpose compute. So general purpose product that we ship to all other cloud service providers," explained Swan. "So that general purpose compute, we don't believe is what should be worrisome if the quest is to protect national security."

Whatever your thoughts on the risk Huawei might pose to the West given its links to the Chinese government, the move is a positive one for fans of Huawei's products, especially its MateBook range, which use Intel Core processors.

The easing of the trade ban against Huawei should mean the firm can keep making decent, well-priced laptops that come with the latest Intel processors and don't run the risk of having Windows 10 yanked off them.

Mind you, if you hate Huawei hardware, then the Surface Laptop 2 and Dell XPS 13 are two the great laptops worth your consideration. See, we think of everything. µ