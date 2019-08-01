Google is testing a monthly app subscription service for Android

GOOGLE HAS been testing a monthly subscription service for apps and games, under the name Google Play Pass.

The move to a subscription model has been rumoured since before Apple introduced its 'Apple Arcade' offering earlier in the year.

The package looks almost ready to launch, with $4.99 (£4.12 in rapidly deflating Borisbucks) set as the monthly fee - not a lot considering it gives access to 'thousands' of apps, all without adverts and In-App Purchasing (IAP).

Although gaming is at the heart of the offer, there'll be more conventional apps too. The listing, found by Android Police, says it offers: "Explore a curated catalogue spanning puzzle games to premium music apps and everything in between. From action hits to puzzles and fitness trackers, with Google Play Pass you unlock access to hundreds of premium apps and games without ads, download fees or in-app purchases."

Google has since confirmed that Play Pass is most definitely a thing, and is in testing.

Ultimately, Google is fighting on the back foot, with gaming a lower priority to an Android user than their fruit-based brethren, but that's kind of the point. With access to all these games for such a low monthly fee, this could see the average time per user spent on gaming creep up, and perhaps even lead to an uptake in sales of games not included in the package.

With no official information on a launch date or that price, it'll be interesting to see if Google decides to scupper the launch of Apple Arcade's $7.99 (BB£6.60) by going first and significantly undercutting it with Play Pass.

And if anyone needed any further proof of Android as a gaming platform, the Nvidia Shield TV box has started to receive an update to Android 9.0 Pie, a full four years after its release. If only all OEMs supported their devices that long. μ