AMD confirms high-end Navi GPUs and third-gen Ryzen mobile CPUs are coming

BRACE YOURSELVES RADEON FANS, AMD has confirmed it will make high-end 7-nanometre Navi graphics cards, as well as mobile takes on its third-gen Ryzen processors.

Team Red's boss Dr Lisa Su dropped the information during an earnings call on Wednesday, handily transcribed by the eager beavers at Seeking Alpha, in response to a question asked by the most excellently-named Hans Mosesmann.

"Great, And can you give us a sense if you can on 7-nanometre high-end Navi and mobile 7-nanometer CPUs, if you can? Thanks," asked Mosesmann.

And despite AMD occasionally being a bit tight-lipped on stuff, Su responded: "Hans, you asked the good product questions, I would say they are coming. You should expect that our execution on those are on track and we have a rich 7-nanometre portfolio beyond the products that we have currently announced in the upcoming quarters."

So that's all good news if you were hoping for something a bit gutsier than the Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT from AMD. And confirmation of mobile takes on the third-generation Ryzen CPUs will likely be welcomed too, especially as there is arguably far too many laptops around rocking Intel Core processors.

There's not a great deal of info around what to expect from high-end Navi GPUs or mobile Ryzen parts. But for the latter, we can expect slightly less powerful takes on the desktop Ryzens, perhaps with a few less cores and boost clock speeds limited to going across fewer cores.

As for souped-up Navi cards, there have been a few rumours doing the rounds which have suggested that more powerful Navi cards are on their way, as well as potentially lower-end models aimed at appealing tothe PC gamer on a budget. But more than that, we cannot say.

We'd expect high-end Navi graphics cards to pop up sometime in autumn, and perhaps laptops with mobile Ryzens will also make their debut around the same time; if not we'd place a few pennies on them popping up around CES 2020 time.

Oh as for the rest of AMD's financials, things seem to be ticking along nicely for Team Red.

It pulled in £1.53bn in its second quarter, which is a 20 per cent hike over the first quarter, with a gross margin of 41 per cent, meaning AMD is making more money this quarter. It's down across the board on the same quarter last year, but there's a good chance that's down to AMD not yet seeing the dollars from its recent Ryzen and Radeon launches yet. µ