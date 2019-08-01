Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 official with Snapdragon 855 and new S Pen

SAMSUNG HASN'T GIVEN UP on Android tablets yet and this week unveiled its latest iPad Pro rival: the Galaxy Tab S6.

The Tab S6, despite sharing its name with a four-year-old smartphone, features some decent specs; there's a 10.5in 2560 x1600 AMOLED display, a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, either 6GB or 8GB RAM and a 7,040mAh battery.

It's also Samsung's first tablet to feature an under-screen fingerprint scanner, though it adopts an optical sensor rather than the ultrasonic tech found on the Galaxy S10 series.

There's S Pen support, naturally, and Samsung boasts that the Tab S6 will come with a new and improved S Pen, which we assume will also ship with the soon-to-be-launched Galaxy Note 10. It now comes with BLE functionality such as gesture control and charges wirelessly by magnetically attaching to the side of the tablet.

Samsung Notes has been improved too will convert handwriting into text automatically with support for Microsoft Word as an export format.

With biz users clearly in mind, there's also support for Samsung DeX and Samsung's new optional BookCover keyboard - which will set you back an additional $180 (£150) - features a dedicated key to quickly launch the desktop environment.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy Tab S6 sports a dual-camera setup on its backside comprising 13MP and 5MP wide-angle lenses, quad AKG speakers, and a microSD slot. It'll ship with either 128GB or 256GB storage built-in.

The tablet will launch in August, and while Samsung has yet to cough on pricing details, reports claim it'll fetch around $649. Samsung has confirmed, however, that an LTE model will launch later in the year. µ