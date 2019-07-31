Google might ditch Intel in favour of AMD's Eypc Rome CPUs

AMD could be in for an Epyc win

GOOGLE COULD BE GIVING Intel the cold shoulder as it cosies up to AMD's Epyc server processor, according to Lynx Equity Research.

Seeking Alpha caught wind that analysts from the research firm have hears "rumblings" from Google over its dissatisfaction with Intel's Xeon server chips.

Said rumblings appear to be over the competitive advantage Google reckons AMD's latest Eypc Rome server-grade CPUs, which use Team Red's 7-nanometre Zen 2 architecture, offer over Intel's Xeon processors.

Furthermore, Lynx noted that the CAPEX - that's capital expenditure for non-finance types - increase by chip fabricator TSCM in its 7nm process bodes well for AMD, which it uses to make the charge coupled devices (CCDs) used in chips based on Zen 2.

Basically, AMD is in a good position and looks to be offering better bang for the buck for Google than Intel does with its Xeon chips.

And Lynx said that its research into hardware supply chains suggests that server boards configured for AMD Eypc CPUs are already being marked for Google use.

If you're not big into server chips, and we wouldn't blame, you might shrug at this. But for AMD, it's a shift that could see it rake in money while Intel loses a lucrative customer, given Google operates the third-largest cloud infrastructure and has servers and data centres all across the world.

And a financially healthier AMD could mean more research and development for CPUs and GPUs, which in turn means better PC performance for the average Jack and Jill.

This is all speculation and based on behind-closed-doors talks, but either way, it looks like there are interesting times ahead for AMD. µ