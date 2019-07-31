Microsoft is finally moving towards cloud-based recovery for Windows 10

THERE'S NOTHING more irritating and cumbersome than recovering or migrating a Windows computer.

Whereas mobile devices can be 'cloned' pretty much instantly, desktop machines remain in the dark ages, with a fresh install and individual app installations still the order of the day.

Microsoft seems to have noticed that too, and the latest Insider Build of Windows 10 seems to hold the key to doing something about it.

According to a report in Neowin, Build 18950 offers a new restore option for users called "Cloud download". It's, ironically, not available for download yet, but is expected in the next week or so.

There are no details yet, but it appears to be offering a recovery image, stored in the cloud, which should allow you to recover your operating system, drivers, settings and apps in one hot mess.

If this is to be truly and monumentally useful, it will need to offer drivers and apps separately, so you don't end up borking a brand new machine if migrating is your mission.

We're not sure exactly how far this feature is supposed to go. It could be an early view of something that will eventually appear in 20H1, the version of Windows 10 due in Spring 2020. Alternatively, it could be delayed - it wouldn't be the first time.

The other thought is that it could be something specifically designed for Insiders, the Beta testing community at Microsoft. One of the barriers to entry for the programme is often the sheer amount off faffing you have to do when you migrate between builds. It's one of the reasons we always advise you never install Insider builds on your main PC. That said, this feature would solve that barrier at a stroke.

Of course, there's nothing new under the sun, and the eagle-eyed Apple fans will have already spotted that this functionality is already offered by Apple (mostly), either from the company servers or via Time Machine. μ