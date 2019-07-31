Chrome 76 finally forces Flash to be flushed forthwith

TAPPETY-TAPPETY TAP. Hear that? It's the sound of Chrome putting the last few nails in Adobe Flash's coffin. Tappety-tappety-tappety…..

Chrome 76 is here - huzzah! The latest version of the most used internet browser in the world right now is available in the stable channel, and it has a couple of significant changes to tell you about.

First and most importantly - Adobe Flash. We've known for a while now that it's plugin-non-grata in the industry, and this version of Chrome is the first to completely block all Flash content by default.

Unlike previous editions where you could set a preference for sites which contain trusted Flash content, from now on, you'll need to manually turn on the content for each and every page you visit, every time.

The idea, of course, is to make Flash so unappetising that you stop any last dalliances of reliance you once had. By the end of 2020, Google wants to rid Chrome of Flash completely, in accordance with Adobe's own plans to drop the whip and let the horse rest in peace.

The other big change concerns Incognito (or ‘buying the wife a present', if you're Microsoft) mode. Chrome 76 has fixed issues that were allowing companies to detect and block users with Incognito Mode on. Most were using it to enforce free limits for paywalled sites, but it has the side effect of ruining the limited privacy that made Incognito Mode such a winner in the first place.

Google has warned sites that it doesn't want to get into another whack-a-mole with them and that they should wait and reflect before trying to push back with new bypasses.

The nice-to-have this month is that Chrome will now reflect the theme of your desktop. In other words, if you're using a dark mode in Windows, you'll be served dark mode in Chrome automatically. Given the inexplicable obsession with dark mode at the moment, this one is for the fans.

Chrome 76 for desktop is out now. The mobile version is rolling out, but we've not seen a changelog for that yet. μ