Apple's rumoured MacBook Pro 16 will put bezels on a diet for a September launch

The MacBook Pro 16 is likely to be a bigger take on current MacBook Pros than a desing evolution

SEEMS LIKE BIGGER IS ACTUALLY BETTER after all given the fuss behind the rumoured 16in MacBook Pro Apple is supposedly working on, with fresh hear-say from DigiTimes suggesting the machine will come with narrow bezels and launch in September.

As far as rumours go that's hardly the juiciest one - we'd give it a succulence factor on a well-done steak - as narrowing bezels is kinda a trend in the laptop world, one we'd agree with as who wants big borders around a nice display; shut up you at the back.

And a September launch is logical as that's when Cupertino tends to roll out Tim Cook and pals for another presentation that give the impression Apple is the only company in the world that makes half-decent tech.

Digitimes doesn't always get such rumours right, but the idea that a MacBook Pro with a large display will have a narrow bezel design that allows it to fit in the same footprint as a MacBook Pro 15 is rather appealing, and would seem something that Apple would do, if simply for the gasp and adulation of Apple fanatics at its next product launch.

And as tech design supremo knight Jony Ive might still be kicking around at Apple, there's a good chance the earnest designer will have had his hands involved in the MacBook Pro 16 - let's just call if that for the time being - design process.

With this in mind, it's likely Apple will stick with using the same material as it does in the current MacBook Pro line up. But there's a good chance that the MacBook Pro 16 will have a revised take on the Butterfly keyboard, which is currently prone to borkage in MacBooks produced over the past few years, or a new scissor mechanism.

We'd expect to see the new MacBook Pro come with the latest Intel Core processors and potentially AMD Navi-based mobile graphics. And we'd not be against seeing Apple plonk in some extra I/O beyond a quartet of USB-C ports.

But that's about it. Really the MacBook Pro 16 is shaping up to be a larger and potentially better take on the current MacBook Pros, just don't go expecting a revolution in laptop design. µ