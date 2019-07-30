Nvidia pushes ray-tracing further with 10 more RTX Studio laptops

NVIDIA IS LOOKING to get creative types all warm and fuzzy in their squishy bits by showcasing a family of laptops with ray-tracing graphics aimed at content creation.

At the SIGGRAPH annual conference on computer graphics, Nvidia revealed that another 10 laptops from the likes of Dell, Lenovo, HP and BOXX, are on their way, bringing the graphic giant's ray-tracing equipped GeForce RTX and pro-grade Quadro RTX graphics cards to mobile workstations and other laptops.

These machines all fall under Nvidia's RTX Studio line, which sets standards like having a minimum of 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7 H-series CPU or higher, as well as RTX graphics, of course.

This minimum spec has been translated by laptop makers to result in some pretty powerful machines. Take the newly revealed Dell Precision 7540 and Dell Precision 7740 mobile workstations, which can be configured to have up to a Quadro RTX 5000, a seriously powerful pro-grade graphics card.

These machines are not only designed for rendering videos at quite a lick and handling CAD software with aplomb, but they are also able to be used to create and train artificial intelligence models by tapping into the parallel processing chops of Nvidia's GPUs; Team Green is big into AI tech as well.

There's no word on UK pricing, but some of the new RTX Studio laptops are available in the US now and more will be coming as 2019 rolls along. Expect to pay a pretty penny for such machines, as something like the Dell Precision 7740 comes in at around the $3,000, some £2,400; you'll have to have some deep pockets or be guaranteed to make the dosh back with professional work.

There are cheaper ray-tracing enabled cards around though, with the likes of the GeForce RTX 2060 offering the slick bits from Nvidia's Turing architecture but for around £300. µ