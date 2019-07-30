Capital One in 'biggest breach in banking history' as hacker boasts of conquest

AN ARREST has been made following the news that 106 million Americans have had their personal details stolen in a breach of financial services specialist Capital One.

Paige Thompson was taken into custody after boasting about the hack, said to be one of the biggest in banking history and the second 'biggest breach' it has been involved in. That said, it's far from the first and won't be the last.

The breach appears to have been centred on the applications process, with basic details like names, addresses and phone numbers being swiped.

Also accessed are dates of birth, credit scores, credit limits, balances, payment history and contact information. However, fortunately, it doesn't seem like too many sensitive financial details were taken, though it seems scraps of transactions were scraped for a few days over a three year period.

Around 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers linked to accounts were swiped in the US, with a further million (yes, million) social insurance numbers in Canada.

Capital One Chairman Richard Fairbank said in a statement: "While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened.

"I sincerely apologise for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right."

Capital One has said it doesn't think the data could be used for fraudulent purposes but has contacted all affected customers and is offering free credit monitoring and identity protection services, usually offered as a bolt-on.

It's not thought the company's operations, including those in the UK where the firm is a major credit card supplier, have been affected.

Ms Thompson, 33, made an initial court appearance on Monday charged with computer fraud and abuse.

It seems she was cocky enough to post about her conquest on GitHub (of all places) where a whistleblower reported her. If found guilty, Ms Thompson faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 (£204,000 and dropping fast, cheers Boris). A full hearing is set for Thursday. μ