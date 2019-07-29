Liberty loses High Court challenge against 'dangerous' Snoopers' Charter

CIVIL RIGHTS GROUP Liberty has lost a High Court challenge against the UK's so-called 'Snoopers' Charter'.

It had argued that the 2016 Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), championed by former Home Secretary, former Prime Minister and current walking corpse Theresa May, was incompatible with Human Rights legislation noting particularly that its use with computers and mobile phones was particularly invasive.

In a ruling was handed down on Monday in the High Court by Lord Justice Singh and Mr Justice Holgate (wouldn't you just love to be called Mr Justice?).

It found that the IPA includes "several safeguards against the possible abuse of power".

Speaking about the result, Megan Goulding, a lawyer for Liberty called it "disappointing" and allowed UK HM Government "to spy on every one of us, violating our rights to privacy and free expression" reports the Guardian.

"We will challenge this judgment in the courts, and keep fighting for a targeted surveillance regime that respects our rights," she said. "These bulk surveillance powers allow the state to hoover up the messages, calls and web history of hordes of ordinary people who are not suspected of any wrongdoing."

Liberty believes that its argument still stands and many of the findings from the hearing actually reinforce it.

This is the second defeat for Liberty over the Snoopers' Charter. Last month, Sir James Eadie QC told the Royal Courts of Justice that the IPA strikes "an appropriate balance between security and individual privacy", in response to claims from Liberty of the "inherent dangers" of bulk collection, warning that it legitimised remotely setting phones to eavesdrop or keystrokes to be logged on the machines of private citizens.

In 2018, Liberty successfully argued that the bulk storage of the data collected by the Snoopers' charter goes against the law of the land, giving them enough of a foothold to push the rest of the case forward. μ