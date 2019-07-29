Huawei warns that the foldable Mate X may never see the light of day

HUAWEI HAS ADMITTED that there's still no release date scheduled for its folding phone, the Huawei Mate X.

According to Chinese site mydrivers.com, the company's head of Consumer Business Mobile Phones, He Gang said the device was "still optimizing and perfecting, and will not go public without meeting the quality requirements".

After the debacle caused when Samsung's folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, was recalled from reviewers after proving to be about as sturdy as Kate Moss in a strong breeze, there's been questions about when we'd see either manufacturer come to market.

But speaking at the Chinese launch of the Mate 20 X 5G, Mr He warned: "Everyone should be very clear that Huawei's quality requirements are very demanding. If it does not meet the quality requirements, it will not let the products go on the market ."

He goes on to admit that the technical challenges have proved more difficult to overcome than first thought.

Go back six months to MWC and the story was very different. With Royole beating both major vendors to the punch with its own mobile phone, the pressure and rivalry have been spectacular. The Mate X was announced, and a few lucky people got to play with one for a few minutes, but an actual release date was never given.

Since then, Samsung has sent out Folds, recalled them, and confirmed a revised version for September release. Huawei, therefore, seems to be taking the moral high ground, rather than trying to rush a release, and in doing so had conceded the war to be first. Or more accurately, second.

If and when it sees the light of day, the Mate X will boast a Kirin 980 processor, 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. It will also come with 5G as standard, so Huawei will still be hoping it will be the first 5G folding phone. μ