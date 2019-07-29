Oppo's new screen has ridiculously steep curves

WHY WOULD YOU settle for a dull but sensible flat screen when you could have all the high-cost, impractical and difficult to fix fun that comes from a cool looking curvy model? The answer to that seems obvious to us, but apparently Oppo thinks the subject is up for debate, as it unveils its new "Waterfall Screen."

And to be fair, waterfalls are very pretty to look at, but if American girl group TLC taught us anything, it's that one shouldn't always go chasing them. Hard to believe the group was offering solid phone design advice in 1994, but there we are.

The new curved panel goes further than the bend on the Find X screen by pushing the panel by 88 degrees. Why? Good question. "With the innovative ‘Waterfall Screen' design, Oppo will soon deliver an immersive visual experience and innovative aesthetic to users," is the company's explanation.

We're not sure that hiding a bit of the screen around a corner makes things more immersive, but there we are.

It also brings up certain practical yet unanswered questions: are the sides touch-sensitive, or has Oppo disabled that to prevent accidental presses? Where do the power and volume buttons live? How much extra will you be paying to let the person next to you see a sliver of your screen?

The company doesn't give any idea when we'll be seeing the Waterfall Screen on an actual live product, but if past form is anything to go by, it may not be too far away.

And remember that OnePlus is a sister company of Oppo, too. Given the aesthetic similarities between the OnePlus 6T and the Oppo RX17, it's not beyond the realms of possibilities that we may see a OnePlus 7T borrowing these sharp edges before the year's out. µ