At last - you can run Android on your Nintendo Switch

FANS OF breaking expensive stuff rejoice! You now have the overwhelming temptation to get your Nintendo Switch device running Android.

As we reported last week, a team of modders from the XDA Developer community have been working on bringing Android to the Switch since it was first discovered that Ninty and left a vulnerability in the code that will allow it.

The end result was promised by today (Monday) and sure enough, it has arrived. It takes the form of a Lineage 15.1 OS build, which can be installed via SD card on any Switch unit sold before the vulnerability was patched. So if you bought your Nintendo in the last year, this may not apply to you.

Although it's primarily a Lineage OS build, it also offers something particularly tasty for gamers - it runs the extra software that allows Nvidia Shield only games to run, widening the offerings significantly. Between that and access to Steam Link, having Android could make your Switch an even more tempting gaming prospect.

Contrary to what we reported last week, the finished version can run straight from the SD card, which means that you don't have to choose to flash off the native operating system, making the whole thing feel a lot more appealing to those with a nervous disposition.

Joycons work from the off, but the lack of GPS, microphone and camera might limit access to some titles. Other known bugs in the beta include quirks with screen rotation and the potential for some fairly spectacular battery drain on some titles as Deep Sleep doesn't work yet. Additionally, it can be a bit oversensitive when it comes to touchscreen presses.

Nintendo's seeming reticence to offer a library of older games, coupled with the original decision to steer away from Android in the first place has led us to this point, and it's a ruddy good point at that. The issue now is that Nintendo will almost certainly try to block it at some point, and that could lead to your Nintendo account being blocked, as this is all wildly against its terms of service. μ