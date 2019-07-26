The Nintendo Switch will get an Android ROM any day now

REGULAR READERS will know we love a good story about running things on things they weren't designed to run on.

Imagine our glee, therefore, at reports that in the next few days, you'll be able to flash Android onto your Nintendo Switch. Unofficially, of course.

The Android 8.1 Oreo build has been created by a modding team called switchroot, using Lineage OS 15.1 as its basis, and as we previously reported, appears to have some basis in the ROM for Nvidia's evergreen Shield Tablet.

This is particularly good news because it means you'll be able to run all those funky games that only run on Shield devices. The bad news is that, because there's no Deep Sleep functionality, battery life is likely to be utter pants for now.

Other issues include not being able to tell if you're charging or not (you are, it just doesn't say) and some of the controls are a bit laggy, but the fact the project has come this far is pretty spectacular in its own right.

There will be future flashable updates and all you'll need is a microSD card to do it all - there's even a helpful installer to take the faff out of the flash.

Everything so far is available on GitHub, with a finished ROM due to be posted to XDA Developers on or before Monday 29 June, subject to all the usual blah blah.

Here's the thing though. Nintendo has always taken a very dim view of mods and hacks. It has a track record of borking mods remotely and completely banning people who have tried to reengineer their console in the past and we suspect the same will happen here. As such, know this, reflashing your device with Android will not go unnoticed - we suggest you only do it if you're completely prepared not to be allowed back afterwards. Your call. μ