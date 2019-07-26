Microsoft is blocking the Windows 10 May 2019 Update some Intel machines

MICROSOFT'S MAY 2019 update for Windows 10 has been one of the less dramatic releases since the bi-annual updates began four years ago.

But that doesn't mean it has escaped completely unborked. That would be too much to wish for.

In fact, the company is still blocking the update for machines running certain Intel drivers, which, in case you haven't noticed, is quite a common thing for computers to have.

Specifically, the block affects machines using out-of-date Intel Rapid Storage Technology drivers - anything from 15.1.0.1002 through 15.5.2.1053, as there are compatibility issues still to be ironed out.

Although the primary role of these drivers is related to more advanced functions such as RAID arrays and Intel's proprietary Optane memory boosting tech, it is still necessary for the smooth running of other aspects of the machine, so simply uninstalling isn't going to work.

Although most drivers will automatically update through Windows Update anyway, sometimes the optional ones slip through the net. The first stage will be to manually click "check for updates". That will trigger any updates that are lying dormant.

Next, check the manufacturer's website. It's always best to get your drivers direct as they may have been adapted from the off-the-shelf version supplied to them.

Third stop, the component manufacturer's website. In this case, it's Intel, and they have a tool run straight from the web to automatically update drivers it finds on your system if required. Again, remember though that these are the generic versions and whilst they'll work 99 per cent of the time, that's not 100 per cent.

Finally, if you've exhausted all other possibilities, you could try a third-party driver updater. Be careful, as some of them get a bit 'scareware lite' in their reporting. We've used IObit's Driver Booster, which has a free version, but your results may vary and so you shouldn't consider this as a guarantee, not an endorsement.

If none of that works, you might just have to chill your boots until Microsoft fixes the compatibility issue. μ