WhatsApp is launching a payments system, starting in India

AS A MANTRA, "if at first, you don't succeed, try again" often results in bankruptcy or restraining orders. But when you have Facebook's resources, you get a lot more goes to get it right.

A couple of months ago, Facebook killed off its Messenger payments service in the UK after less than two years, but it looks set to try a similar trick with another of its toys: WhatsApp. Business Today reports that the messaging app will be adding payments to its arsenal of party tricks later this year, starting in India.

The company has been testing payments in the country since last year, and you've got to hand it to them: it's certainly not a small-scale test. India is home to nearly a third of WhatsApp's 1.5 billion users around the world.

"We believe that if we get this right, it will accelerate financial inclusion and bring value for people in India's fast-growing digital economy," said WhatsApp global head Wil Cathcart. "We can't wait to provide the service more of our users all across India later this year."

The aim, he added, is to make transferring money ‘as easy as sending a message on the platform.' Which may not sound like great news to anybody who has ever regretted drunkenly texting an ex in the wee small hours.

It won't just be India, according to the big-boss man himself, Mark Zuckerberg. "We're also working beyond India in a number of other countries and hope to have this rolled out to a large per cent of the people who use WhatsApp within the next year," the Facebook CEO said during the company's earnings conference call.

Worth bearing in mind that it's Facebook's grand plan to merge WhatsApp with Instagram and Messenger at some point. If that makes you uneasy, you may be better off just getting cash out as and when you need. µ