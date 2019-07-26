Alphabet earnings suggest Pixel 3a is making up for Pixel 3 flop

GOOGLE PARENT COMPANY Alphabet has reported its Q2 financial figures - the (mostly) good and the occasionally cringy.

The big news is that, as we suspected, the Pixel 3 has been something of a damp squib for the company, although it hasn't given exact figures. It is, however, watching Pixel 3a devices fly off the shelves, suggesting that the hardware division isn't as borked as recent reports would suggest.

Overall, the Alphabet Castle is boasting a 19 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue to $32.657bn, with profits up to $9.18bn - a whopping 201 per cent rise, despite being clobbered several times by EU fines during the period.

Not only that, during the same period, Alphabet purchased $25bn of its common stock back from investors.

The advertising business, the catalyst to just about everything else, is up 16 per cent at $32.6bn, the first year-on-year rise since this time last year.

Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO said: "From improvements in core information products such as Search, Maps, and the Google Assistant, to new breakthroughs in AI and our growing Cloud and Hardware offerings, I'm incredibly excited by the momentum across Google's businesses and the innovation that is fueling our growth,"

Google isn't exactly known for its transparent financial reporting, with hardware falling under a broad category of "other bets". That means that it's lumped in with Google Cloud - a completely different offering to the extent that one may well be propping up the other, for all we know.

The only details we got was that YouTube is the second largest part of the overall growth of the company, followed by Google Cloud (the number one position wasn't specified, but you know it's going to be the advertising, that's Alphabet's entire business model).

Finally, Google's headcount has jumped twenty per cent from this time last year to 107,646. Much of this appears to be the company taking roles previously offered to its copious supply of temps and contractors, back in-house. μ