Three will offer customers 5G at no extra charge

THREE HAS ANNOUNCED pricing for its forthcoming 5G offerings and they're something a bit special.

As we predicted, Three has decided to tread the same path as it did for the 3G to 4G transition by offering customers a free upgrade to 5G, with no change to their price plan.

That means that Three will instantly become the cheapest option for 5G at launch.

The company will be rolling out its first 5G product next month, in the form of a 5G powered home broadband hub, before being offered to mobile customers from September.

Nevertheless, if you just can't wait, the first 5G handset to be offered by Three lands today with the Huawei Mate X 20 5G. Offerings from Samsung and Xiaomi are incoming soon.

Dave Dyson, CEO at Three, said: "Three is leading the way with 5G, by providing our customers with unlimited data and the fastest speeds. Our customers will be able to enjoy and explore a full 5G experience, at the same cost as 4G.

"The forthcoming months are going to be game-changing and with our unrestricted plans, we are looking forward to unleashing the full potential of 5G to all."

The "unrestricted" part refers to there being no data caps or throttling for 5G customers - emphasising that, as far as we can tell, this really will be something for nothing.

Three has already announced that it will be offering speeds up to 3.5x faster than rivals, leading to their description of the service as being "true 5G", thanks to a combination of multiple bands of spectrum, some of which has been repurposed from 3G and 4G networks, which will be getting a speed boost too.

The company has also confirmed that its 5G network contains some aspects of Huawei non-core infrastructure, leaving O2 as the only network to completely eschew the controversial Chinese firm.

It's thought that if a ban on Huawei kit is announced, Three, along with EE and Vodafone who have already launched their service, will be forced to pull out the offending equipment.

But let's cross that bridge if we come to it. For now, we'll just bask in cheap 5G airtime, and the fact we were right if that's ok? μ