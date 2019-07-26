Huawei's Mate 20 X 5G is coming to Blighty in 'weeks'

The Mate 20 X 5G will be released in the UK after all

HUAWEI HAS CONFIRMED that the Mate 20 X 5G is coming to Blighty in "weeks", despite earlier being dropped by UK operators.

The supersized handset was originally set to be released in June but was temporarily pulled after Huawei was placed on an Entity List, preventing US businesses - including the likes of Google and Qualcomm - from doing business with the Chinese firm.

While UK gov has yet to make its mind up on whether Huawei's 5G kit should be banned in Blighty, it seems operators are ready to start flogging the firm's phones again, with Huawei announcing this week that the Mate 20 X 5G will be available in the "coming weeks."

"We also have a responsibility to make it clear to consumers that nothing has changes and we are confident about the future, and will always ensure out consumers enjoy the best possible experience on their Huawei devices," Anson Zhang, managing director of Huawei UKs aid in a statement.

"We are grateful to our millions of loyal customers in the UK - and we will soon welcome millions more."

It'll be available to pick up at Sky and Three - handily, two UK operators that have yet to switch on their 5G networks - along with Carphone Warehouse. While EE, O2 and Vodafone earlier this year confirmed plans to stock the 5G handset, they've yet to confirm whether that's still the case.

The Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, first shown off back in May, boasts a mammoth &.2in OLED screen, which Huawei claims makes the device a "better portable gaming machine" than the, er, Nintendo Switch. Underneath, the smartphone packs Huawei's own HiSilicon Balong 5G modem and a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast-charging support.

Elsewhere, the Mate 20 X is largely similar to its less-outrageous Mate 20 and 20 Pro siblings. You'll find the same 2x2 camera array on the rear comprising of 40MP, 20MP and 8MP lenses, the same 7nm Kirin 980 CPU under the hood, and Google's Android Pie OS topped with Huawei's EMUI skin.

When it eventually arrives in Blighty, the Huawei Mate X 20 5G will fetch £999. µ