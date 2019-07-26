Firefox Reality for Oculus Quest lets you browse the web in VR

Wonder what videos you might be looking for in a private VR browser...

GOOD NEWS FOR people who find conventional web browsing to be a little on the flat side. Mozilla has announced that Firefox Reality, its VR version of the web browser, is now available for Oculus Quest - Facebook's wire-free headset.

It's a strange marriage: Mozilla makes privacy its main USP, while Facebook… well, Facebook has other priorities. Still, that doesn't mean that buyers of the Oculus Quest don't want more privacy, and here Firefox Reality is a winner.

"To protect our users from the pervasive tracking and collection of personal data by ad networks and tech companies, Firefox Reality has Enhanced Tracking Protection enabled by default," wrote Mozilla staffer Janice Vol Itter in a blog post.

"We strongly believe privacy shouldn't be relegated to optional settings. As an added bonus, these protections work in the background and actually increase the speed of the browser."

You might be wondering why you'd want to browse the web in virtual reality and that's one we really can't help with - especially when the idea of putting on a VR headset in this heat sounds like some kind of advanced interrogation tactic. Still, Mozilla has had a reasonable stab at things, putting VR-centric activities, such as 360-degree videos, front and centre of the browser.

There's also voice search to sidestep the fact that writing in VR is deeply tedious, bookmarks and a private browsing mode for the more, uh, ‘specialist' 360-degree videos you might be searching for in the privacy of your own home.

Or anywhere, actually: the beauty of Oculus Quest is that it's wire-free, so if you really want to look up mucky 360-degree videos on the bus to work in the morning, there's regrettably very little stopping you. Except, maybe, the driver. µ