IF IT WEREN'T FOR THE 1999 Crazytown hit single, Apple's current batch of laptop keyboards would be the worst thing in the world named after the butterfly.

Earlier this month, Apple soothsayer Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the company would be committing insecticide and reverting to the old scissor mechanism, and now Kuo is back with more meat on the bones of how the transition will go down.

9to5Mac has got hold of the latest report which, like a music shop that's badly misjudged its stock of instruments, focuses purely on keyboards. According to Kuo, every MacBook in the 2020 range will get the old scissor-switch keyboard of old, but that Air and Pro models sold in 2019 will persist with the flakey butterfly system.

The one exception to this is the oft-rumoured 16in MacBook Pro, that's due this year. That, according to Kuo, will be the first laptop where the new/old keyboard debuts/returns.

If you've been paying attention - and we can't really blame you if you don't find keyboard chat thoroughly scintillating - you'll notice this represents a slight break from Kuo's earlier prediction where he suggested that 2019 MacBook Airs would also benefit from the pivot away from Butterfly keys.

Away from laptops, Kuo reckons that adoption of Apple's iPad Smart Keyboard is going to pick up over time, thanks to the company's move to iPad OS. The new features, Kuo reckons, will make the iPad seem a more viable alternative to Windows laptop, thus driving sales of the peripheral. His prediction is that Smart Keyboard sales will hit two million this year, doubling to four million next year and hitting seven million by 2021.

That's about all we can stand to write about keyboards for now, but the long and short of it is this: if you're currently eyeing up a new MacBook, you may want to cling on until next year if you possibly can. µ