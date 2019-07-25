Virgin Media promises to deliver 1Gbps broadband to 15 million homes by 2021

UK ISP Virgin Media has pledged to deliver gigabit broadband to millions by 2021.

Come the end of 2021, if Britain isn't a sweltering slag heap overruled by a floppy-haired old Etonian dick-tator, Virgin Media hopes to have internet connections running at speeds of at least 1Gbps to some 15 million homes.

Likely sipping from the Hyperbole Grail, Lutz Schuler, chief executive at Virgin Media, described the move as a "giant digital leap forward for the UK".

"This upgrade plan will see gigabit speeds rolled out at an unrivalled pace right across the country, bringing our customers the future-proof connections of tomorrow," Lutz added.

That's all very well and good, but new prime minister Boris Johnson has ambitions to have full-fibre broadband rolled out to all homes by 2025, which flies in the face of the government's previous target of 2033. Such superfast broadband targets have been chewed over and spat out as revision for the past five years or so, which doesn't exactly fill us with confidence that all homes will have speedy connections by 2025; unless 5G is used but that's not fibre so doesn't count.

Given the government hasn't figured out what it will do with Brexit, it remains to be seen if it can actually get near to delivering its 100 per cent fibre coverage ambitions; getting superfast broadband to Dai Davies, the sheep farmer on a cottage up that still uses a well up a remote Welsh mountain, ain't gonna be easy, let alone cheap.

Nevertheless, Virgin Media is at least pushing ahead to make widespread gigabit broadband access a reality, and even telecoms watchdog Ofcom can't moan about that.

"This shows the race to roll out ultrafast speeds to people and businesses across the UK is really gathering pace," said Sharon White, Ofcom's chief executive.

We hope speedy broadband does become widespread otherwise slick game streaming services like Microsoft's xCloud and Google Stadia will be but flashes in the pan in Blighty. µ