Google gives hard deadline for Chrome extensions to fall in line on privacy

Chrome, if you want to. Chrome around the world

GOOGLE HAS laid down the gauntlet to makers of Chrome extensions - hit the standard, or hit the road.

From 15 October, Google plans to purge any extensions from the Chrome Web Store that request more user data that they need to operate.

The initiative, part of ‘Project Strobe' was first announced back in May, but we're now seeing the teeth, as well as the gums.

The bottom line, according to Google is: "We're requiring extensions to only request access to the least amount of data. While this has previously been encouraged of developers, now we're making this a requirement for all extensions.

"We're requiring more extensions to post privacy policies, including extensions that handle personal communications and user-provided content."

Anything that doesn't comply with the new rules will be ejected on the 15th October, and won't be allowed back until it is back in compliance. If devs don't already have a privacy policy, it can be added for all submissions simultaneously through the Developer Dashboard of Chrome.

The User Data policy has been updated ahead of the new rules taking effect.

Google adds: "Our policies have previously required any extension that handles personal and sensitive user data to post a privacy policy and handle that data securely. Now, we're expanding this category to include extensions that handle user-provided content and personal communications.

"Of course, extensions must continue to be transparent in how they handle user data, disclosing the collection, use and sharing of that data."

Elsewhere, Project Strobe has already seen the sunsetting of Google+, after it concluded that it was simply too ‘Wild West' to fix effectively. It has also seen a crackdown on requesting permissions for SMS in Android.

Browser extensions are slightly easier for Google to keep tabs on (pun intended) and combined with more granular controls to allow users to fine-tune what data they share, Google seems confident that it can ‘sort out' user privacy once and for all. Till next time. μ