Sky resets user passwords following credential stuffing attack

SKY IS FORCING CUSTOMERS to reset their passwords following a credential stuffing attack, which could be related to 2014's Yahoo mega-breach.

In an email sent out this week, Sky advised customers to visit its website where they're asked to call a phone number to unlock their accounts and then go through a series of steps to reset their passwords.

"At Sky we take the security of your data and information extremely seriously," the email read. "To help keep your account safe we have reset the password for your Sky account."

The seemingly dodgy-looking email prompted a number of Sky customers to take to Twitter to ask if it was genuine or part of a phishing scam. The company responded by saying: "To help keep customer's accounts safe we occasionally reset the password for Sky accounts. Customers can reset their password online at Sky.com."

A Sky social media staffer also told some customers that the forced reset was linked to "part of the incident that happened last week".

This incident, according to an official disclosure on the Sky website, appears to be a credential stuffing attack, which sees hackers attempt to access accounts using username and password combinations that have been made public through security breaches at other companies

"We have been informed by the provider of Sky.com email that a number of email accounts have been accessed without permission," its official disclosure on the incident read, "as a precautionary measure these accounts have been locked."

According to an article at Forbes, this attack could be linked to the Yahoo 2014 data breach, as the breach-prone firm provides the sky.com email.

Sky says it has already locked the accounts of all affected users, who will need to contact the company. µ