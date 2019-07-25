AMD Ryzen 9 3900X prices are surging due to supply shortage

IF YOU'RE IN THE MARKET for a Ryzen 9 3900X, one of AMD's new third-gen powerhouse processors, then you're out of luck for the moment as Team Red is suffering supply shortages.

Given the world we live in today, especially in the UK where the heatwave is trying to melt Brits mourning the downward spiral of British politics, it's no surprise to see that supply shortage has resulted in the Ryzen 9 3900X cropping up on eBay for ramped up prices.

While the processor isn't out yet in the UK, it has a retail price of £499.99, on Overclockers at least, and the same price in dollars in the US. But a search on eBay US shows the processor is going for around $650, with one listing flogging the chip for a frankly mad £999.

We understand the economy of supply and demand, but selling a slice of silicon for around double its recommended retail price is almost criminal in our eyes.

AMD told PCWorld that it's on the case and will crank out more Ryzen 9 3900X chips, meaning if you want one maybe it's best to hold on for a couple of weeks.

"We are providing significant product volumes to our retail and e-tail partners. We're excited to see the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Radeon 5700 Series and Ryzen 3000 series desktop processors. AMD is working quickly to restock e-tail and retail partners globally following significant demand," the chipmaker said.

With is 12 cores and 24 threads, a clock speed that runs up to 4.6Ghz, 6MB of L2 cache, and a thermal design power of 105W, for is actual price of $499, the Ryzen 9 3900X is offering a lot of cores and power for a price that's less than equivalent Intel chips. So it's no surprise there's a healthy appetite for it. µ