Samsung will release the un-borked Galaxy Fold in September

IT'S OFFICIAL: Samsung has fixed the bork-ridden Galaxy Fold and will release it in September.

The foldable handset was originally set to arrive in April, but Samsung was forced to delay its release after early-fondlers reported that the flexible screen was prone to borkage due to its debris-prone hinge and its removable, er, non-removable screen protector.

While we've heard rumours that the issues have been ironed out, Samsung on Thursday confirmed that the Galaxy Fold has been redesigned and will be released in "select markets" in September, following the August release of the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung#GalaxyFold ready for launch starting from September. Find out more: https://t.co/9eIVHLeyHy pic.twitter.com/kDW8DnpE42 — Samsung US Newsroom (@SamsungNewsUS) July 25, 2019

"Samsung has taken the time to fully evaluate the product design, make necessary improvements and run rigorous tests to validate the changes we made," Samsung said in a statement.

These improvements include extending the screen's protective layer beyond the bezel to making it clearer that it is an integral part of the display structure and strengthening the hinge area with newly-added protection caps.

Samsung notes that the Fold also now features "additional reinforcements" to better protect the device from external particles.

"Samsung has also been continuously working to improve the overall Galaxy Fold user experience, including optimizing more apps and services for its unique foldable UX," the company continued.

"All of us at Samsung appreciate the support and patience we've received from Galaxy fans all over the world. Galaxy Fold is a device long in the making, and we're proud to share it with the world and look forward to bringing it to consumers."

Samsung didn't reveal what the "select markets" are that will get the Fold in September, but said it'll share additional details closer to the launch.

It's been a rough start for foldable smartphones. Huawei also in June delayed the launch of its flexible Mate X device, noting that it's taking a "cautious" approach to the handset's release following Samsung's problematic launch. µ