GTA V Online's casino allows you to gamble with real dosh

Prepare for the whole debate on in-game gambling to be opened up again

ROCKSTAR IS FULL OF GOOD IDEAS; Red Dead Redemption 2 for example. But setting up a casino in Grand Theft Auto V that takes real money but only gives back in-game currency doesn't sound too smart.

The latest update to GTA V Online add the Diamond Casino & Resort into the game. And while it looks like it has stories and character attached to it, likely leading to mission player and pals can go on, it'll also allow for gambling.

Players can gamble with the virtual currency they earn through messing around in GTA V Online and completing missions.

But the virtual currency can also be bought with cold hard real-world cash, which in turn would lead to gambling being done with that is effectively real money. That virtual currency can't then be converted back into real money, meaning it's stuck in the world of GTA V Online for however long Rockstar plans on keeping the game up and running.

Some gamers who are quite happy to spend actual money on in-game credits and items might shrug at this. But the whole situation raised eyebrows over the issues of gambling in games and how it can be regulated, or indeed if it's legal.

In some nations where gambling ins a no-no, the gambling tables of the Diamond Casino & Resort are blocked.

The issue around gambling in games is nothing new, with arguments around whether paying for loot boxes in games with real money that then gives out random items, is gambling, especially when said items could be more slowly gained through earning in-game credits in free-to-play games.

When it comes to such issues, the BBC reported that Gambling Commission chief executive Neil McCarthur told MPs at the at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport select committee that current legislation doesn't brand paying for loot boxes as gambling.

"There are other examples of things that look and feel like gambling that legislation tells you are not - [such as] some prize competitions but because they have free play or free entry they are not gambling... but they are a lot like a lottery," said McCarthur.

Then there the issue of third-party sites offering a means to gamble with their 'skins' they have got in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for more exotic ones. Since the skins can be sold for real money, this has been seen as unlicensed gambling.

With the Diamond Casino & Resort, it looks like Rockstar is going to further add to the discourse on what is and isn't gambling in games. And Rockstar itself looks to be blurring the line here, but we'll have to wait and see how things literally play out with the new casino. µ