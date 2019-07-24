Google's Nest Hub Max will be released on 9 September, unless it isn't

GOOGLE HAS ACCIDENTALLY confirmed that the first fruits of its full-on merger with Nest will be released on 9 September.

The Google Nest Hub Max is an upgraded version of the original Google (Nest) Hub smart display, offering a 10in screen and a camera that doubles as a Nest security camera. The original Hub doesn't have a camera at all, which Google said at the time was to reassure people who were considering one for the bedroom or other sensitive areas.

A Google support page spotted by DroidLife briefly showed "9th September" before being changed to "coming soon". But as we all know, the internet never forgets.

When we tried the Nest Hub Max, back in May, we were originally told it would be available from July, but when that date failed to materialise, all bets were once again off. We're not saying the product is "late" or "delayed" as there was no official date, and technically still isn't, but at least we can all stop hitting refresh every five minutes in the hope it goes on sale.

Other upgrades from previous smart displays include the ability for the camera to follow you as you move around the room, and big stereo sound from two 3in woofers. It can also unlock and configure itself for individual users, thanks to a bit of facial recognition from the new camera.

The Google Nest Hub Max will cost around £219 when it goes on sale in the US, Australia and the UK (but not Puerto Rico, in case you were wondering) in September. The original Nest Hub received a price drop and will continue to be offered alongside its new big brother. Google is yet to make that date official, so don't be surprised if it changes.

We've reached out to Google for confirmation - but don't hold your breath, Google will confirm when it's good and ready and not a moment sooner. μ