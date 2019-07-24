Nintendo will repair 'drifting' Switch Joy-Cons for free

You'll get no joy from your Joy-Cons if they start drifting

NINTENDO WILL REPAIR the 'drift' issue affecting the Switch Joy-Con controllers for free, according to an internal memo that Vice managed to get its mitts on.

The drift issue is one of the most frequent problems with the Switch console and affects the analogue sticks on the controllers whereby they detect movement despite not being physically moved. The problem is thought to stem from dust getting underneath the sticks or repeated use causing the contacts beneath the sticks to wear down.

We have four Switch consoles between us at the INQUIRER, and one one of us is experiencing the issue. Another of our consoles suffers delayed inputs when used in docked mode.

Nintendo hasn't said much on the issues so far, but the memo shows it's going to take action and offer free repairs with as little fuss as possible.

"Customers will no longer be requested to provide proof of purchase for Joy-Con repairs. Additionally it is not necessary to confirm warranty status. If a customer requests a refund for a previously paid Joy-Con repair [...] confirm the prior repair and then issue a refund," the memo reportedly said.

Vice then put this to the test and after still encountering the issue after updating its console, as requested, Nintendo said it would send out pre-paid packing label so the dodgy Joy-Cons could be sent back for repair.

Perhaps this will go some way to mitigate the class-action Nintendo is facing over the drifting problems.

With the Nintendo Switch Lite set to launch in September without detachable Joy-Con controllers, it'll be interesting to see if it gets affected by the drift problems. We wouldn't be surprised to find that Nintendo has worked to engineer out such issues.

Problems with inputs seem to be rather common these days, spastically if you're Apple with its Butterfly mechanism in its modern MacBook machines being pretty prone to borkage. µ