US DoJ launches major investigation into big tech monopolies

WE KNEW it was coming, and now it's here - the US Department of Justice (DoJ) is going after big tech.

The DoJ is launching an investigation into whether "market-leading online platforms" are acting anti-competitively and thus stifling smaller rivals.

The announcement doesn't name names, but it's a fairly obvious list - we'd expect Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook (still reeling from the recent $5bn fine over privacy failings), Apple and Google/Alphabet to be front and centre of the firing line.

A statement from the DoJ said: "The goal of the department's review is to assess the competitive conditions in the online marketplace in an objective and fair-minded manner and to ensure Americans have access to free markets in which companies compete on the merits to provide services that users want."

The dominance of a handful of companies has been a growing bugbear in the US, with many high-profile, cross-party groups keen to see the big boys broken up to limit their dominance and exponential growth.

For Google, there's a chance that an investigation could see them clobbered with the same fines they've already had from the European Union, which has been all-knives-out for Google over anti-competitive practices.

Strange bedfellows then emerge, like Elizabeth Warren, currently running to replace Donald Trump, who has also expressed his disdain for big tech, particularly Amazon.

Trump has also said that many of the companies he has had his eye on are mean to him, which is probably the greater catalyst for this investigation, in his eyes, than if actions are right or wrong.

Shares in big tech fell in after-hours trading, on the back of the announcement. μ