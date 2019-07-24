Apple's 16in MacBook Pro set to make official debut in October

APPLE'S LONG-RUMOURED 16in MacBook Pro will make its official debut in October this year, according to Taiwan's United Daily News.

The report claims the laptop, which will be the biggest Apple has released since the 17in models were discontinued back in 2012, will feature an equally hefty price-tag when it arrives later this year. Tthe cheapest model will reportedly sell for upwards of $3,000 (around £2,450), with Apple positioning it between the iMac and iMac Pro as an, er, "portable" option for those after a professional-grade device.

Specs-wise, the 16in MacBook Pro will reportedly sport an LG-made LCD screen with a resolution of 3,072x1,920, an upgrade compared to the 15in Pro's 2,880x1,800 panel. The report also notes that the incoming MacBook will be more powerful too, but doesn't reveal what internals can be expected.

According to earlier chatter, the 16in MacBook Pro will be one of the first laptops to ship with Intel's 9th or 10th-gen Core i series chipsets, which be teamed with at least 8GB RAM and 128/256GB of SSD storage.

The laptop might also be one of the first to debut Apple's rumoured 'scissor-switch' keyboard, which analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims will replace the bork-prone Butterfly mechanism. However, he also expects the first Pro models to sport the keyboard to show up in 2020.

The supply chain sources cited in UDN's report also expect Apple to refresh the 13in MacBook Pro and MacBook Air in October, but no further details were provided about those models. While this seems unlikely given Apple updated its wafer-thin laptop just last month, the only upgrade was the addition of a True Tone display. µ