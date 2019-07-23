Intel's 10nm mobile chips rival AMD's desktop CPUs in single-core benchmarks

We could do with an ice lake to jump into right now thanks to Blighty's heatwave

BENCHMARKS FOR INTEL'S ICE LAKE 10-nanometre CPUs have leaked with the performance of the laptop-grade processors looking to challenge AMD's desktop parts.

Spotted by TechQuila, Geekbench 4 scores for the 10th-generation Core i7-1065G7 popped up online, with the chip running in an HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop.

For the single-core score, the chip raked in 5,691 pints, while in the multi-core test it managed a hefty 17,741. The four-core processor beats the single-core 5,624 score AMD's high-end Ryzen 9 3900X manages to rake in.

Unsurprisingly, the 12 cores of the Ryzen processor helps is generate a multi-core score of 45,338, which trounces the Intel chip.

But that's beside the point. What's interesting here is the single-core performance of the Core i7-1065G7. Intel has long been the chip champion when it comes to performance on a single-core, with its processors offering better clock speeds and instructions per clock (IPC) performance over AMD equivalents, on the whole.

Although the debut of the third-gen Ryzen processors and their Zen 2 7nm architecture saw a new batch of Ryzens with higher clock speeds and better IPC performance.

Yet these new benchmarks would suggest that when Intel gets its 10nm chips out in the wild, they will deliver impressive single-core performance, which is still what a lot of workloads, especially gaming, are better suited for.

It's also worth noting that the Core i7-1065G7 performance comes from a power draw of 15W rather than the Ryzen 9 3900X's 105W appetite. So when Intel finally debuts 10nm desktop chips with a higher thermal design power, they could yield some very impressive clock speeds and performance.

This is all a good dose of speculation on our part, but that's what such leaks fuel. And it's nice to feel that Intel might be nearing a move to a new process node after years of waiting and that such a move could promise some proper performance hikes. µ