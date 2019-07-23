Slack's Windows 10 and macOS app has been to the digital gym

IS IT A BIRD? IS IT A PLANE? Is it an annoying message from a fussy colleague speeding across your desktop? The latter, probably, as Slack's desktop app has been given a performance boost.

The Windows 10 and macOS apps are now 33 per cent faster launch to be exact; tough luck for folks who use Chrome OS or Linux.

You might shrug at Slack opening up around a third fast than before, but if you're the type of person who has lots of workplaces open at once, that speed boost should make for a more seamless experience. Seamless stuff is what folks in software, especially that of the business variety, love to go for; not so much tailors and your local seamstress.

Slack reckons the speed boost is profound enough that it "could mean the difference between showing up to a meeting on time or not".

As Slack has rebuilt the desktop Windows 10 and macOS apps, it had a proper rummage in the underlying tech that supports the messaging tool. And through doing that it's been able to reduce the amour of RAM it chows down on by 50 per cent.

That's pretty decent, as if you're using a Windows 10 machine with 4GB of RAM, you'll appreciate that there's not a lot to play with there and having apps that aren't memory hogs is a boon.

And Slack also said it's worked to help make the desktop apps less fiddly when an internet connection drops out.

"If you find yourself with a spotty internet connection, the latest desktop release will allow you to launch Slack and view channels and conversations you've previously opened," the company said.

"Gone are the connection error messages that bring work to a standstill. Instead, you'll be able to look back on messages from your session, even if your signal drops in and out."

The update is being rolled out "gradually" over the next few weeks, so be still our beating heart. µ