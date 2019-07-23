UK GOV is once again dragging its feet on deciding whether Huawei's 5G kit should be banned in Blighty.

Culture secretary Jeremy Wright told the House of Commons on Monday that the bumbling government is "not yet in a position to decide what involvement Huawei should have in the provision of the UK's 5G network," despite the fact that all four telcos in Blighty have already begun building networks based on the Chinese firm's hardware.

Wright said that until a policy from the US is "clear", Britain will not yet be making any conclusions regarding the Chinese firm.

"Since the US government's announcement, we have sought clarity on the extent and implications, but the position is not yet entirely clear. Until it is, we have concluded it would be wrong to make specific decisions in relation to Huawei."

He later added that it's "of course a possibility" that Huawei could be still banned from the UK's 5G infrastructure entirely.

Wright's muddled remarks follow the release of a report from the UK Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee, which warned that banning Huawei could make UK networks less secure by reducing the number of available suppliers.

In response to the report, Huawei said in a statement sent to INQ: "The findings are an important step forward for 5G and full-fibre broadband networks in the UK and we welcome the Government's commitment to "a diverse telecoms supply chain" and "new legislation to enforce stronger security requirements in the telecoms sector".

"The evidence shows excluding Huawei would cost the UK economy £7bn and result in more expensive 5G networks, raising prices for anyone with a mobile device.

"On Friday, Parliament's Intelligence & Security Committee said limiting the market to just two telecoms suppliers would reduce competition, resulting in less resilience and lower security standards. They also confirmed that Huawei's inclusion in British networks would not affect the channels used for intelligence sharing."

The decision on Huawei's future in the UK will be in the hands of the next prime minister, with Boris Johnson likely to be declared May's successor later today. µ