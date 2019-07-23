Google will pay just $13m to settle 'Wi-Spy' Street View suit

GOOGLE IS EXPECTED to cough up a mere $13m (£10.45m) to end a class-action lawsuit related to its so-called 'Wi-Spy' Street View data harvesting.

The long-running scandal, which at the time caused almost as much of an uproar as Facebook's more recent Cambridge Analytica scandal, began nine years ago when it was revealed that Google collected, and subsequently failed to delete personal data gathered using its Street View vehicles between 2008 and 2010.

Data collected included info such as emails, text messages and passwords, and was gathered from unprotected WiFi networks in homes the drive-by mapping vehicles drove by.

The data-slurping it said to have affected tens of millions of people, and Bloomberg reports that Google will hand-over $13m - less than one-sixth of the income Google's parent company Alphabet earns in a single day - to settle with those who formed a class-action lawsuit.

However, other than 22 plaintiffs that were part of the lawsuit, none of the other affected individuals will be receiving a form of compensation. After legal fees, the $13m penalty is being divvied up between advocacy groups for consumer privacy.

Google will also destroy any data it still holds as part of the settlement, collected as a result of the Street View mapping process, and will commit to teaching people how to protect their privacy online.

Google hasn't yet commented on the still-to-be-approved settlement, but a spokesperson previously said: "We work hard to get privacy right at Google. But in this case we didn't, which is why we quickly tightened up our systems to address the issue."

"The project leaders never wanted this data, and didn't use it or even look at it."

The company also this week settled a lawsuit alleging age discrimination, paying $11m to more than 200 job seekers who were over 40 when they applied to join the company. µ