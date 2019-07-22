Virgin Media scores on football with Amazon Prime Video in the corner of box

VIRGIN MEDIA has become the latest telly provider to offer Amazon Prime Video built into its existing interface.

Customers using the company's V6 box will now be able to not only watch Amazon's video streaming service, but also look for programmes in a single unified search across content from Virgin, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Although not the first to do this - BT TV already offers Netflix, Amazon Prime and Now TV (Sky's streaming service) from a single platform - the addition of a potential three million extra households able to access the service is a reminder of how streaming content is king in the digital media age.

It also puts Sky Q on the backfoot as, despite being the biggest pay-tv provider in the UK, it doesn't currently offer Amazon, although we were recently told that Sky is always interested in new partnerships, which suggests that it won't be long before it too joins the party - especially given that for the first time this year, 20 Premiership matches will be shown on Amazon Prime, rather than conventional channels.

Amazon Prime Video on Virgin Media is offered for no extra charge (don't mention the recent contract rises), but only in as much as you won't be billed twice, it's still a service billed separately, straight to Amazon at £7.99/m as part of its wider Amazon Prime offering.

David Bouchier, chief digital entertainment officer at Virgin Media, swooned: "Giving our customers the telly they love in one place is at the heart of what we do. This is why, from today, Prime members or those subscribing directly to Prime Video with a V6 box will have seamless access to a huge array of blockbuster entertainment - from Amazon Originals like Good Omens and The Grand Tour to thousands of TV series and movies.

"Virgin TV brings the best programming together so our customers can enjoy top-class entertainment and sport when and how they want. Alongside our leading ultrafast broadband, it's the best way to watch the best TV."

The next year or so will be crucial for streaming content, with several major broadcasters on the verge of starting their own service for an additional fee - including the much-heralded Disney+ and forthcoming BBC/ITV link up Blinkbox.

Last week, Virgin confirmed it has signed an enhanced on-demand offering from Sky. μ