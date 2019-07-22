Three stands alone as other networks plan to cull out-of-contract fees

'Some of us like the misery'

THE UK'S MINNOW NETWORK Three has been outed as the only carrier to refuse a request from regulators for fairer tariffs.

Ofcom had issued a challenge, highlighting the issue of users who continue to pay inflated tariffs long after their handset has been paid for.

O2 and Tesco Mobile have been offering the option to split handset repayments from airtime for some time, with Virgin Mobile, Vodafone and EE solidifying their policies in response to the Ofcom recommendations:

O2 and Virgin: Once you're out of contract, your tariff will reduce to the price of a 30-day notice SIM-only package

EE and Vodafone: Will automatically reduce your price, starting three months after you leave contract. Further details to follow.

Tesco Mobile: Will reduce your tariff to the ‘best value' available.

Those who have answered the call will implement their new deal early in 2020, but Three has said that in its experience, people often want to stay on their existing tariff:

"Many consumers are happy with the service that they are paying for and may choose to take no action, particularly if the consumer feels that there is not an equivalent, better value, service that meets their needs,"

Really, Three? You have customers who would rather pay more than less? That seems highly unlikely.

Ofcom estimates that 1.4 milion out-of-contract mobile phone plans are being charged an average of £11/m more than necessary. That's £132/y on average.

The move is one of a series of initiatives from the regulator to improve the lot of mobile users.

This includes forcing airtime providers to write to customers when their contract is due to expire, with a list of alternative options and most recently, the industry adoption of a text-to-switch service, which lets yet request a PAC code to switch mobile provider, without having to speak to some spotty oik trying to sell you another contract. μ