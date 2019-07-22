Brit ISPs have stopped sending out polite anti-piracy letters

THE COMPLETELY TOOTHLESS anti-piracy letters sent out by UK ISPs are no more.

Introduced back in 2017, the letters were a break from the panic-inducing 'speculative invoicing' emails that threatened huge legal fees. The approach of the 'Get It Right' letters, on the other hand, was more: 'oh look, you've accidentally downloaded something rather than paying for it. Don't you worry about it champ, everyone makes mistakes. Have you heard of Netflix?' We're paraphrasing a little, here.

Rather than being abandoned for being wholly ineffective, the official line is that they've served their purpose - which is a bit weird, given the government put aside £2m to fund the project until 2021.

"Having encouraged increased awareness of the value of genuine content and of its many legally available sources, in turn resulting in reduced infringing behaviour, the Get it Right campaign is now moving to its next phase," a spokesperson from Creative Content UK told TorrentFreak.

"The educational emails sent by ISPs upon detection of infringing file-sharing activity have served their purpose and are ceasing, with the focus instead increasing the broader engagement with fans based around their passion for music, TV, film and all other kinds of creative content."

Taking credit for a reduction in piracy is certainly bold. It seems likely the massive rise in streaming services have played their part, and committed pirates are a lot more literate in the need to cover their tracks with VPNs, thanks to the older heavy-handed tactics.

Still, if you have received an ‘oops, you accidentally downloaded a movie by mistake' letter, then you may want to frame it, because you won't be getting any more.

We can only speculate as to what this exciting next phase of the ‘Get It Right' campaign will be, but it doesn't sound like its teeth will be any sharper than the blunt gnashers of its last form. µ