Pampers has announced the smart nappy we weren't waiting for

THEY'RE TAKING the piss. Then locking it away from baby's sensitive skin.

Pampers, the global nappy behemoth from the P&G stable has teamed up with Verily, one of Google's siblings from the Alphabet Castle, to create the world's first (can't think why) smart nappy.

'Lumi by Pampers' will be able to send an alert to parents' phones when their little bundle of noise decides to answer the call of nature. It can also monitor baby's activity like some weird paediatric Fitbit, as well as logging sleeping and eating patterns.

Users of the Lumi app for iOS and Android will also be able to keep an eye on baby thanks to the optional 1080p monitor camera, so your little bundle of loveliness will get used to the fact they're going to be under surveillance for their entire life, at an early age. It also monitors the temperature and humidity around the blessed infant's crib.

The smart nappy has all the hallmarks of a first-in-class product and does have limitations. For example, number one - it can detect number ones. But number two... there is no number two. Not yet, anyway. You'll just have to keep using your nose for now.

Verily is Alphabet's life sciences division and is currently working on a number of projects including smart contact lenses and miniaturised insulin pumps.

Pricing for the nappies hasn't been released yet, but the sensor is removable and designed to be stuck to the front of the nappy with a sticky patch - not the only one in the nappy by the time it's done with. The largest size to be offered when the Lumi goes on sale later in the year will be able to cope with an 18kg baby, falling to 17.5kg if they've been eating enough fibre.

Weird parents can sign up for updates on when the product will be available here. μ