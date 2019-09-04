Asus' ridiculous RoG Phone 2 arrives in Europe

BERLIN: PC MAKER Asus has announced that you can now pre-order its ridiculous second-generation RoG Phone in Europe.

Speaking during the firm's IFA press conference on Wednesday, S.Y. Hsu, co-CEO of Asus, announced that the nerd-friendly device will be available to pre-order from 4 September priced at €899 before it starts shipping later in the month.

An even more ridiculous version of the device dubbed the 'Ultimate Edition', which ships with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage, will be available later this year priced at for €1,199.

The Asus RoG Phone II, improving on the original, packs a Razer Phone 2-rivalling 120Hz OLED screen, which measures in at 6.59in, boasts a 2,340x1,080 resolution and features an integrated fingerprint sensor. Asus has also increased to touch sampling rate to 240Hz, which gives the phone an "unrivalled" touch latency of 49ms.

Underneath, the second-gen RoG Phone features Qualcomm's newly-announced Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset; this runs at the same 2.96GHz speed as its predecessor and also comes paired with the same Adreno 640 GPU, but the clock speed of the onboard graphics has been increased by 15 per cent from 585MHz to 675MHz.

These gaming-focused internals come teamed with 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery which Asus claims will deliver more than seven hours of PUBG with the screen set to 60Hz.

Elsewhere, the Asus RoG Phone II also boasts a 48MP + 13MP rear-mounted cameras, dual front-firing speakers, 68 per cent reduced vibration latency on the Air Triggers, and a new 3D vapour chamber. You'll also be able to choose whether to run stock Android or Asus' ROG UI as part of the phone's setup process.

Naturally, the new RoG Phone will launch with a handful of new accessories; there are improved versions of the dual-screen TwinVirw dock and clip-on AeroActive Cooler fan, alongside a new Nintendo Switch-esque controller add-on called the Kunai. No, us neither. µ