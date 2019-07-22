Asus RoG Phone 2 official with 120Hz screen and souped-up internals

PC MAKER Asus has shown off a souped-up version of its ridiculous RoG gaming smartphone.

The Asus RoG Phone II, improving on the original, packs a Razer Phone 2-rivalling 120Hz OLED screen, which measures in at 6.59in, boasts a 2,340x1,080 resolution and features an integrated fingerprint sensor. Asus has also increased to touch sampling rate to 240Hz, which gives the phone an "unrivalled" touch latency of 49ms.

Underneath, the second-gen RoG Phone features Qualcomm's newly-announced Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset; this runs at the same 2.96GHz speed as its predecessor and also comes paired with the same Adreno 640 GPU, but the clock speed of the onboard graphics has been increased by 15 per cent from 585MHz to 675MHz.

These gaming-focused internals come teamed with 12GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 6,000mAh battery which Asus claims will deliver more than seven hours of PUBG with the screen set to 60Hz.

Elsewhere, the Asus RoG Phone II also boasts a 48MP + 13MP rear-mounted cameras, dual front-firing speakers, 68 per cent reduced vibration latency on the Air Triggers, and a new 3D vapour chamber. You'll also be able to choose whether to run stock Android or Asus' ROG UI as part of the phone's setup process.

Naturally, the new RoG Phone will launch with a handful of new accessories; there are improved versions of the dual-screen TwinVirw dock and clip-on AeroActive Cooler fan, alongside a new Nintendo Switch-esque controller add-on called the Kunai. No, us neither.

The new RoG Phone will make its debut in China starting today, with a launch in the US planned for 1 September. Asus has yet to cough on pricing details, but if anything like the original, expect it to fetch around £800. µ