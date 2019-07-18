Samsung is ready to churn out 12Gb LPDDR5 smartphone memory chips

SAMSUNG LOVES CRANKING OUT SEMICONDUCTORS and its latest thing off the production line is superfast RAM for smartphones.

Sammy said it's started mass production of the "industry's first 12Gb LPDDR5 mobile DRAM for premium smartphones". In basic speak, that means speedy memory with a throughput of 5500Mb/s for future flagship phones like those from Samsung's own Galaxy line-up.

The announcement comes a mere five months after the South Korean electronics giant started churning out 12GB LPDDR4X memory packages.

So what's interesting about this next batch of faster smartphone memory? Well, Samsung claimed it has been designed with 5G phones in mind, which are expected to handle a lot more data throughput thanks to the faster mobile broadband connections, as well as machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads and apps.

That's kinda timely, given Samsung is making a big song and dance about the Galaxy S10 5G, it's flagship 5G-enabled smartphone, in case the name didn't make it painfully obvious.

The 12GB LPDDR5 package comes with eight 12Gb memory chips, meaning a next-gen phone could be equipped with the capacity to transfer a frankly massive 44GB of data in a single second. We found that the 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM in the OnePlus 7 Pro was pretty much overkill for most phone tasks, so what advantages 12GB of LPDDR5 will deliver in real-world use is eye-brow raising.

But given the RAM has been designed with AI and 5G stuff in mind, there's likely be more scope to put all that memory headroom to use in 5G phones; think 4K movies, rapid on-device AI capabilities, and high-fidelity gaming.

"With mass production of the 12Gb LPDDR5 built on Samsung's latest second-generation 10-nanometre (nm) class process, we are thrilled to be supporting the timely launch of 5G flagship smartphones for our customers worldwide," said Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM product & technology at Samsung Electronics.

We don't know what phones will debut with the 12Gb LPDDR5 RAM chips, but if we were to take an outside punt, we'd say the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 could be the first phone out of the blocks with the nippy memory. µ