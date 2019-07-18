DONALD TRUMP - the bit-part actor best known for his role as ‘duet with SIA' during a stint on well-known Republican mouthpiece Saturday Night Live - is looking to intervene in the awarding of a controversial government tech contract.

JEDI, short for Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, will offer a complete one-cloud solution for the Pentagon's sensitive government data, in a contract said to be worth as much as $10bn to the winner.

At present, the frontrunners are Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Google Cloud withdrew from tendering after outcry from employees, whilst earlier this week, Oracle, which had been eliminated from bidding, failed in a lawsuit designed to bring it back into the list of potential contractors.

Both IBM and Oracle have expressed concerns about the decision to award the entire contract to a single vendor.

Trump is believed to have requested further information on the process, which he has been more or less sidelined from, saying that he had a personal interest in the result.

Given that Mr Trump is a well-known critic of Amazon and particularly its boss Jeff 'Giant Clock' Bezos, it's not surprising that he is taking an interest in the contract, which is said to be Amazon's to lose at the time of writing.

Although nothing has been said officially, it's thought Mr Trump's personal involvement could be a precursor to cancelling the contract award.

Trump says he was unaware of the concerns expressed by several vendors and a number of Republicans over the way the contract is awarded and demanded to get the relevant documents to bring himself up to date.

If AWS does get the contract, it'll make it one of the biggest infrastructure providers in tech, whilst Microsoft already has form with a CIA contract.

As things stand, the decision on who will become the one true JEDI will be made next month. μ