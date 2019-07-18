UK gov scheme will retrain workers ousted by robots

A UK GOVERNMENT scheme has been announced to stem the side effects of automation and artificial intelligence.

The National Retraining Scheme will offer training for a new career for anyone whose job is under threat of automation.

"Technologies like AI and automation are transforming the way we live and work and bringing huge benefits to our economy," said Damian Hinds, Education Secretary, speaking to the BBC.

"But it also means that jobs are evolving and some roles will soon become a thing of the past.

Initial trials of the scheme will take place in Liverpool before a wider rollout at a later date.

"The National Retraining Scheme will be pivotal in helping adults across the country, whose jobs are at risk of changing, to gain new skills and get on the path to a new, more rewarding career.

"This is a big and complex challenge, which is why we are starting small, learning as we go, and releasing each part of the scheme only when it's ready to benefit its users."

It's estimated that as many as 20 million jobs in the manufacturing sector will be lost to machines by 2030, according to Oxford Economics.

The report also says that those most likely to be affected in the industrial sector will find similar challenges in the service sector, unless they are trained up in new skills. It estimates that twice as many higher-skilled jobs will be culled for each low-level worker who finds themselves with a robot doing their job.

The concept is nothing new. Throughout modern history, technical innovation has led to job losses, with those seeking extra skills said to be most likely to weather the storm.

Companies like Amazon are already moving towards a completely automated fulfilment system, with packaging the first area to be rolled out, in the form of machines that can measure and wrap products to order, leading to a hopeful end of those tiny items delivered in a huge box. μ