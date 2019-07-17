CES 2020 will allow, er, 'innovative' sex toys to be showcased

Getting excited about CES 2020 in a whole new way

CES IS ALREADY A HOT SWEATY MESS of tech execs, media types and passionate nerds jostling to get their mitts hands on the year's upcoming gadgets. But it's about to get a bit hotter... and probably sweatier.

That's because CES 2020 will allow sex toys to be exhibited at the show.

To prevent the expo from becoming a sea of vibrators and dildos, which would be on-brand for Las Vegas given it's Sin City and all, sex toys will only be allowed to penetrate the show if they are "innovative and include new or emerging tech".

We're not entirely sure what constitutes innovation when its comes to sex toys, but we like the idea of a Dell Dildo or perhaps a new line of products from Asus under a revised ROG name: Rampant Orgasm Generator vibrators, anyone?

Maybe Apple could finally show face at CES with the iStimulator, an immaculately designed extra-marital device; though with Jony Ive leaving Cupertino, such a device could end up resembling a medieval torture tool, if Tim Cook is indeed ambivalent towards design.

Or perhaps Sony could fully reveal the next-gen PlayStation, with the console not only offering AMD tech but also given a whole new meaning to hard drive and 'for the players'.

Anyway, we digress; is it hot in here? The sex toy showcase will only be a one-year trial and appears to have been stimulated after an award was given to a woman's robotic sex toy at CES back in January, only for it to be revoked by CES overlords the Consumer Technology Association.

The CTA said the product breached rules on having products that are "immoral, obscene, indecent, profane or not in keeping with CTA's image".

It then back-pedalled, and said the sex toy didn't fit into the robotics and drones category, and thus took back the innovation award. And then in May, it finally gave back the award, so there was a happy ending albeit a bit of a messy one.

Some people couldn't swallow such dick moves and there was a bit of an outcry, which is probably why CES has softened its stance on sex toy showcasing.

But while the CTA is happy to erect new policies about sex toys, it's clamping down on 'booth babes', with policies that will restrict what type of clothing can be worn on the show floor, meaning scantily clad ladies - and in some cases men- won't be allowed by exhibitors to draw the gaze of passers-by.

"Clothing that reveals an excess of bare skin, or body-conforming clothing that hugs genitalia must not be worn. These guidelines are applicable to all booth staff, regardless of gender. In addition, the existing CES ban on pornography will be strictly enforced with no exceptions for CES 2020," said the CTA, laying down the new CES law.

Given the amount of walking around the average journalist needs to do at CES, having an outfit that gives the genitals some breathing room is a good idea.

We'll be keen to see what CES 2020 has to bring; it was a ride in a self-driving car this year, so perhaps it'll be a ride on a robot next January. µ