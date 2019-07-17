Nintendo's new Switch boasts up to nine hours of battery life

Nintendo's new Switch looks the same as the original

JAPANESE GAMING OUTFIT Nintendo has launched an updated version of the Switch that boasts souped-up battery life.

The company hasn't made much of a song and dance about the new console, and instead updated its Nintendo Switch product page to show that the new version - model number, er, HAC-001(-01) - boasts between 4.5 and nine hours of battery life; the original has an estimated battery life of between 2.5 and 6.5 hours.

This means, Nintendo claims, that the refreshed Switch will now allow you to roam about in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for 5.5 hours, as opposed to the three hours offered by the current version.

There are no details as to how Nintendo has achieved this improvement in battery life, though recent rumours claimed that the firm was planning to update the Switch with a new SoC and a different type of NAND memory. If this is the case, you can also expect to see an improvement in loading times.

The new Switch will be released in late August in Japan and will be priced the same as the current model; that's £329.99 here in Blighty, if you buy direct from Nintendo at least. There's no word yet on an international release.

The launch of the new Switch comes just days after Nintendo showed off the Switch Lite, a stripped-back version of its best-selling console that's designed purely for handheld use.

The pint-sized console sports a 5.5in 720p touch display compared to 6.2in for its predecessor, and comes with its Joy-Con controllers built right in; this means it can't be connected to your TV, and there's no support HD rumble or motion control.

The layout of the built-in Joy-Cons is largely identical to that found on Nintendo's removable controllers, though the Switch Lite adopts a full-fledged d-pad.

Elsewhere, the Switch Lite will benefit from "slightly" improved battery life due to a more power-efficient chip layout, as well as the lack of additional batteries in the built-in controllers.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is launching - in the US, at least - on 20 September priced at $199.99, $100 less than the original Switch. Here in Blighty, expect to fork out around £180-£200 for the console. µ