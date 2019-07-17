Google finally confirms its Chinese 'Dragonfly' search engine is prawn toast

GOOGLE HAS finally confirmed that Project Dragonfly, the plan to create a censored version of its search engine for the Chinese market, has been given the chop.

The secretive plans caused a lot of pushback from the public and, more importantly, Googlers who staged several protests about any plans to support a regime that suppresses free access to information.

Although the project has actually been dead for some time, the lack of any official word from Google has fuelled conspiracy theories that it had continued on the QT.

Buzzfeed reports that Google's Karan Bhatia told a US Senate Judiciary Committee: "We have terminated Project Dragonfly".

Google has been looking for an in-road back to China since it exited the country in 2009.

But Dragonfly was immediately called out as being ‘disturbing' by one employee, whilst at a wider level, concerns over the Chinese government's ability to tap into the data to monitor citizens' behaviour led to Google mothballing the project, though never completely announcing it was over.

If it had gone ahead, Dragonfly would have offered a search engine reflecting the censorship provided by China's so-called "Great Firewall", which blocks out content considered as subversive by the Chinese government. This would include most social networks, news providers including the BBC and reference sites like Wikipedia which the regime may consider as "disinformation".

The nearest we came to shutdown before today was a statement by Sundar Pichai last December which said work on the project was "limited". But "limited" isn't the same as "cancelled" and pressure on Google not to support censorship continued.

At present, Microsoft's Bing search engine (we know, we can't believe it's still a thing either, but it is) is freely available in China, but it too will censor anything which the regime considers "unChinese".

As for Dragonfly, Google has said that this isn't anything new and that it actually confirmed the death of Project Dragonfly in March. It has, however, yet to make a statement about whether it is, or will, work on an alternative route into China in the future. μ