Microsoft's IE11 compatibility mode is now available to Edge Insiders

MICROSOFT HAS REACHED another milestone on the journey to migrate its Edge browser to Google's Chromium engine.

This time, it's all about backwards compatibility, with the latest addition being a compatibility mode for Internet Explorer.

This is particularly significant because, even now, there are a number of web apps, mostly closed-audience corporate ones, that will only work in Internet Explorer.

In other words, this is the update that will make Edge more viable for enterprise and allow organisations to properly audition it.

This is particularly important if Microsoft has any hope of prising the 36 per cent of machines still running Windows 7 away before 14th January 2020.

Says Microsoft: "The Dev Channel now has enterprise features enabled by default and is ready for evaluation and supported by detailed deployment and configuration documentation. We are also offering full support for deployment in pilot and production environments through our commercial support channels."

The object of the exercise is to remove the need for a second browser, something that has remained the case - that's why IE11 was included with Windows 10, alongside the original edgeTML version of Edge.

In a rare show of customer empathy, Microsoft explains: "We know that most of our customers are using IE11 in their environments. One thing that our customers made clear to us is that their web apps that rely on IE11 tend to be critical to many of their business processes.

"The apps work well and don't change, which allows customers to focus their IT resources on other problem areas. Any solution we provide would need to just work with their sites."

Too true, Microsoft, too true.

Users (or sysadmins, depending on your setup) will be able to provide a list of sites that need to be opened in IE11, and that's it - that's how they'll open every time, no further ‘training ‘ needed.

There's a whole bunch of other stuff in this new edition you can read about here. Remember the INQ rule - never on your main machine. This way borkage lies. μ